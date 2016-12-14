FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Uganda central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to 12 pct
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 9:54 AM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Uganda central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote)

KAMPALA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank cut its main lending rate on Wednesday to 12 percent from 13 percent, saying there was still a need to boost economic growth.

Policymakers in the East African nation began cutting the benchmark rate in April, bringing it back down from the peak of 17 percent reached as the bank battled a surge in prices.

"In line with efforts to keep the domestic economic growth momentum, the BoU (Bank of Uganda) believes that there's scope to continue easing monetary policy," bank governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference.

He said inflation was expected to edge up in the short term, but it would remain on course for its 12 month target of 5 percent, adding the shilling was under pressure from global uncertainties.

"These factors could continue to cause volatility in the exchange rate," he said. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.