FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Uganda's central bank keeps lending rate unchanged
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 14, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Uganda's central bank keeps lending rate unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show announcement was made by the deputy governor, not the governor)

KAMPALA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged at 11 percent on Tuesday, saying growth forecasts for the economy and inflation will remain within their medium term targets.

Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Louis Kasekende said over the next three months core inflation was forecast to range from 2 to 4 percent. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.