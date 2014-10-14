CORRECTED-Uganda's central bank keeps lending rate unchanged

(Corrects to show announcement was made by the deputy governor, not the governor)

KAMPALA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged at 11 percent on Tuesday, saying growth forecasts for the economy and inflation will remain within their medium term targets.

Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Louis Kasekende said over the next three months core inflation was forecast to range from 2 to 4 percent. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa, Larry King)