(Adds analyst comment paragraph 7, details)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, April 12 Uganda's central bank cut its
benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 11
percent on Wednesday, saying economic growth had slowed and core
inflation would stay at a 5 percent target for the next 12
months.
The cut was the seventh in succession since last April, when
the key lending rate was 17 percent while core inflation in
early 2016 had been running at more than 7.5 percent.
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said
there was scope to lower rates further as economic growth
slipped. The economy was now unlikely to expand by 4.5 percent
in the financial year 2016/2017 as previously forecast, he said.
The governor told a news conference that weakening growth
was due to poor rainfall in recent months that had hurt farmers.
As with other regions of East Africa and the Horn of Africa,
Uganda has suffered a drought from the middle of last year to
early this year, leading to poor harvests and food shortages.
The governor said a relatively stable shilling would
put a lid on price pressures. Core inflation - which excludes
food, fuel, electricity and metered water - was seen remaining
around a target of 5 percent over the next 12 month, he said.
"Growth concerns are overriding," said Razia Khan, Standard
Chartered Bank's chief economist for Africa, adding easing rates
might not be enough to spur on credit growth after a major
lender was taken into receivership last year.
The Bank of Uganda took control of Crane Bank in October
because it lacked sufficient capital and has since transferred
its assets and liabilities to another bank.
Khan said Crane Bank had been responsible for about 10
percent of private sector credit growth.
(Editing by Edmund Blair)