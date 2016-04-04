FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uganda central bank cuts key lending rate to 16 pct
April 4, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Uganda central bank cuts key lending rate to 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 4 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank lowered its benchmark lending rate to 16 percent on Monday from 17 percent previously, saying real growth had dipped at the start of this year and that consumer demand remains subdued.

Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference the bank forecast that both headline and core inflation would remain in the range of 6.5 percent in the first half of 2016, before declining to the bank’s medium term target of 5 percent in first quarter 2017. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema,; Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

