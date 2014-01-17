FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P lowers Uganda sovereign credit rating to B from B+
January 17, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

S&P lowers Uganda sovereign credit rating to B from B+

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Friday downgraded Uganda’s sovereign credit rating to B from B+, with a stable outlook.

S&P also affirmed its ‘B’ short-term and local currency sovereign credit ratings.

The downgrade reflects S&P’s view that Uganda’s fiscal position has weakened relative to previous forecasts.

“We now forecast a higher fiscal deficit of 6.9 percent in the 2013-2014 fiscal year. Revenue increases have been lower than we expected, donors have suspended general budget support, and expenditure is rising,” S&P said in a statement.

