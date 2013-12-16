FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uganda selects six firms, consortia to bid for refinery project
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2013 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

Uganda selects six firms, consortia to bid for refinery project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Uganda has shortlisted six firms or consortia to bid to be the lead operator for a planned 60,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery, the Energy and Mineral Development Ministry said on Monday.

Among those selected to bid are a consortium led by Petrofac , one led by Marubeni Corp, another by Global Resources, China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau, SK Energy and one by Vitol.

“One of these firms/consortia will be selected during the first half of 2014 to lead the Uganda refinery project,” the ministry said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.