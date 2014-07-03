FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-United States warns of threat to Uganda's Entebbe airport on Thursday
July 3, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-United States warns of threat to Uganda's Entebbe airport on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes garbled first paragraph)

NAIROBI, July 3 (Reuters) - The United States warned its citizens in Uganda on Thursday about a “specific threat” of an attack on Entebbe International Airport, which is near the capital Kampala, according to a message on the U.S. Embassy website.

It said information from Uganda’s police force indicated the attack could take place between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m (1800 GMT and 2000 GMT), adding that citizens planning to travel at that time might consider reviewing their arrangements.

A spokesman for Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority said it had issued an alert on Wednesday, but did not give details. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by John Stonestreet)

