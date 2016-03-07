FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling flat, could weaken on repo maturities
March 7, 2016 / 12:53 PM / a year ago

Ugandan shilling flat, could weaken on repo maturities

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, March 7 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Monday amidst subdued activity ahead of a national holiday on Tuesday.

At 1155 GMT commercial banks were quoting the shilling at 3,370/3,380, unchanged from Friday’s close.

Shahzadd Kamaluddin, a trader at Crane Bank, said the shilling could weaken if the central bank does not roll over repurchase agreements (repos) which are due to mature later in the week.

Last week Bank of Uganda (BoU) removed more than 500 billion shillings ($148.37 million) in excess liquidity from the interbank market via two repos which are due to mature this week.

$1 = 3,370.0000 Ugandan shillings Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Drazen Jorgic

