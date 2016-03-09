Ugandan shilling firms a touch on soft demand

KAMPALA, March 9 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a touch stronger on Wednesday, helped by tepid demand for dollars from both corporate firms and commercial banks.
At 0947 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,355/3,365, stronger than Monday’s close of 3,365/3,375. Markets were closed on Tuesday, which was a holiday.
“Players from both the corporate sector and banks are not showing any interest on the demand side...that’s what has pushed up the shilling,” said a trader from a leading commercial bank.
Some traders have said corporate economic activity remains slow as uncertainty lingers from last month’s disputed presidential election. Long-serving President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner, although the opposition has rejected the results.
Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan