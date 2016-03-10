FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling firms a notch as banks offload dollars
March 10, 2016 / 10:53 AM / a year ago

Ugandan shilling firms a notch as banks offload dollars

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, March 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a notch firmer on Thursday, helped by commercial banks offloading greenbacks amid diminished demand by corporate firms.

At 0942 commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,345/3,355, stronger than Wednesday’s close of 3,350/3,360.

“I think there’s a lot of unwinding of dollar positions by commercial banks,” said David Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust Bank.

Bagambe said most banks expected a rebound in demand for hard currency by importers and other corporate firms but that those expectations were not materialising, triggering their sell-off.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
