FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling weakens, undercut by excess liquidity
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Ugandan shilling weakens, undercut by excess liquidity

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, March 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday, undermined by an excess of local currency liquidity and short position-covering by commercial banks.

At 1001 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,350/3,360, weaker than Thursday’s close of 3,345/3,355.

“There’s significant (shilling) liquidity in the interbank, so some banks are taking advantage to cover short positions,” said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.

Abbas said the shilling, however, could recover next week on the back of likely inflows into a Treasury bill auction and mid-month tax payments by corporate firms. A total of 180 billion shillings ($53.89 million) worth of Treasury bill are due for sale on March 16.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

$1 = 3,340.0000 Ugandan shillings Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.