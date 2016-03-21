FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling flat, seen staying in narrow range
March 21, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Ugandan shilling flat, seen staying in narrow range

Elias Biryabarema

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, March 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was flat in slow trading on Monday with limited corporate demand for dollars expected to keep the currency in a narrow range.

At 1119 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,370/3,380, unchanged from Friday’s close. Traders said they expected the shilling to stay in a 3,350-3,380 range this week.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema

