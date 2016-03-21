Ugandan shilling flat, seen staying in narrow range

KAMPALA, March 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was flat in slow trading on Monday with limited corporate demand for dollars expected to keep the currency in a narrow range.
At 1119 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,370/3,380, unchanged from Friday’s close. Traders said they expected the shilling to stay in a 3,350-3,380 range this week.
Reporting by Elias Biryabarema