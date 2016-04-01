FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling gains, dividend payments likely to weigh
April 1, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Ugandan shilling gains, dividend payments likely to weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 1 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling edged up on Friday but it was expected to give up the those gains next week when firms start buying dollars to pay shareholders abroad their dividends.

At 1204 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,360/3,370, a touch stronger than Thursday’s close of 3,365/3,375.

“The shilling is likely to return to bearish trade as demand picks up and the market enters a corporate dividend declaration and payments quarter,” said Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri

