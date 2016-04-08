Ugandan shilling firms due to low corporate dollar demand

KAMPALA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling firmed on Friday, buoyed by a low corporate dollar demand, traders said.
At 1119 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,345/3,355, stronger than Thursday’s close of 3,355/3,365.
“There’s no buzz in the market, corporate demand is completely flat,” said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank. A market note from Alpha Capital Partners, however, said this week’s policy easing move could spur a rebound in dollar demand and pressure the shilling.
UGX Spot Rate....................
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)