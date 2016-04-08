FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling firms due to low corporate dollar demand
April 8, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Ugandan shilling firms due to low corporate dollar demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling firmed on Friday, buoyed by a low corporate dollar demand, traders said.

At 1119 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,345/3,355, stronger than Thursday’s close of 3,355/3,365.

“There’s no buzz in the market, corporate demand is completely flat,” said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank. A market note from Alpha Capital Partners, however, said this week’s policy easing move could spur a rebound in dollar demand and pressure the shilling.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

