Ugandan shilling inches up on lower demand
#Intel
October 23, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling inches up on lower demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling edged up on Friday as lending rates rose and importer demand for dollars declined.

At 0845 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,605/3,615, firmer than Thursday’s close of 3,615/3,625.

“Corporate demand (for dollars) has slumped,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Traders said banks were also selling dollars after the central bank raised rates on Tuesday to combat inflation.

Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said in a market note the shilling’s outlook pointed “to a stable currency with a mild bullish bias supported by expected improved supply of foreign exchange.”

He said the inflows would mainly come from coffee exporters.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, edting by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
