Ugandan shilling extends gains, offshore investor flows help

KAMPALA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling extended this week’s rally on Friday, posting strong gains on the back of a rise in dollar inflows from offshore investors tapping Uganda’s high-yielding government debt.

By 0921 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,380/3,390, stronger than Thursday’s close of 3,400/3,410.

“We have too much flows coming in, a lot of them from offshore investors attracted by the high yields,” one trader at a leading commercial bank said.

Rates on Uganda’s Treasury bills and bonds have soared on the back of the central Bank of Uganda (BoU)’s ongoing monetary policy tightening cycle.

At this week’s Treasury bond auction, yields rose on both the 5-year, and 15-year maturities that were on offer.

The rate on the five-year bond climbed to 20.314 percent from 19.994 percent while the yield on the 15-year notes went up to 19.212 percent from 18.174 percent fetched at the last auction.

BoU has raised the benchmark Central Bank Rate (CBR) by 600 basis points to 17 percent as it tries to cool surging consumer prices.

Bank of Africa trader Ahmed Kalule, said the shilling was likely to build on its gains next week, helped by the central bank mopping up excess liquidity.

On Friday, BoU bought 175 billion shillings ($51.78 million) in the interbank market, the second repo this week after Thursday’s which was worth 140 billion shillings.

UGX Spot Rate....................

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ...............

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices...... (Editing by Edith Honan and Louise Ireland)