Ugandan shilling firm as dollar inflows pick up
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling firm as dollar inflows pick up

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was firm on Thursday, buoyed by inflows of foreign exchange from exporters and low corporate demand for dollars.

At 0907 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,353/3,363, marginally stronger than Wednesday’s close of 3,360/3,370.

“We’ve been seeing inflows coming in,” said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank, adding foreign exchange had come mainly from exporters.

Some traders also reported inflows of dollars from offshore investors taking part in this week’s Treasury bill auction, supporting the local currency which is more than 17 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year.

Corporate appetite for the dollar has been weak this week, with economic activity slowing during the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and Pope Francis’ visit to Uganda on Friday.

$1 = 3,360.0000 Ugandan shillings Editing by Edmund Blair

