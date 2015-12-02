FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling strengthens on dollar inflows
December 2, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling strengthens on dollar inflows

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Wednesday, helped by inflows of hard currency from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and subdued corporate appetite for dollars.

At 0952 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,325/3,335, compared with Tuesday’s close of 3,335/3,345.

“The appreciation has been largely due to inflows from NGOs,” said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank, adding there was also limited corporate demand for dollars.

Charities are converting some of their foreign currency holdings to balance their books as they prepare to close 2015, traders said.

Okwenje said the shilling may hover in the 3,320-3,350 range over the next few days, although a possible interest rate rise could pressure the currency. So far this year the shilling is 16.7 percent weaker against the greenback.

A slump in corporate demand in recent weeks has kept the shilling on a firm footing, helping it to recover some of the sharp losses posted earlier in the year.

Bank of Uganda (BoU), the central bank, has ratcheted up interest rates to support the currency and curb consumer spending.

“The pace of business activity at some firms is slowing ... for the remaining weeks of 2015 I expect demand to taper off,” said a trader at a leading commercial bank.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
