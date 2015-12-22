FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling firms as banks eye spike in holiday withdrawals
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 22, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling firms as banks eye spike in holiday withdrawals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a touch stronger on Tuesday amid low dollar demand, with banks holding onto their local currency reserves ahead of the Christmas holiday, when they anticipate a surge in cash withdrawals.

At 1034 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,315/3,325, stronger than Monday’s close of 3,320/3,330.

“As people head into the holidays, banks are anticipating a spike in (shilling) withdrawals,” said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.

“Banks don’t want to be short on the local unit, that’s feeding an appetite for the shilling right now.” (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edith Honan and Alison Williams)

