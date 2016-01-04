FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling weakens on higher demand for dollars
January 4, 2016 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling weakens on higher demand for dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling fell on Monday amidst a surge in demand for the greenback by commercial banks as business activity resumes after the holidays.

At 0904 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,385/3,395, weaker than Thursday’s close of 3,365/3,375.

“Firms are expected to start (dollar) buying as they return from holidays,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

“We’re seeing demand in the interbank in anticipation of that dollar appetite.”

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
