Ugandan shilling extends losses as banks seek dollars
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
January 13, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling extends losses as banks seek dollars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Uganda's shilling 
extended losses on Wednesday as banks sought to cover short
dollar positions amid uncertainty before next month's
presidential election and traders also cited an excess in local
currency liquidity.
    By 0948 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,475/3,485, compared with Tuesday's close of 3,450/3,460. The
shilling has lost nearly 3 percent of its value against the
dollar so far this year.
    "There's general uncertainty being generated by the coming
election so there's a lot of speculation-driven demand by banks
to cover short positions," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, a trader at
Crane Bank. He also noted a lot of shilling liquidity.
    The presidential election is due on Feb. 18, and some
analysts are concerned about possible vote-related violence.
    
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair)

