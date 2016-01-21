Ugandan shilling a notch stronger on lower dollar demand

KAMPALA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a notch stronger on Thursday, boosted by subdued demand for dollars from commercial banks and limited flows of hard currency.

At 1103 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,465/3,475, stronger than Wednesday’s close of 3,470/3,480.

“There’s a general drop in appetite for dollars while the market is receiving some limited inflows,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Bukenya said the decline in demand for the greenback could be due to some pockets of liquidity tightness in the interbank.

A note from Stanbic Bank said trading activity was also slowing down ahead of elections on Feb. 18.

