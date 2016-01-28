FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling weaker as manufacturing demand weighs
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling weaker as manufacturing demand weighs

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened a notch on Thursday, undermined by demand for hard currency from firms in the manufacturing sector.

At 1037 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,475/3,485, weaker than Wednesday’s close of 3,470/3,480.

“The market has been receiving some month-end demand from the manufacturing sector,” said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.

Abbas said also a central bank injection of liquidity into the market worth 315 billion shillings ($90.78 million) on Wednesday was fuelling a covering of short positions in the interbank and adding extra pressure on the local currency.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

$1 = 3,470.0000 Ugandan shillings Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.