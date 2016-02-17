FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling weakens as election jitters weigh on sentiment
February 17, 2016 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling weakens as election jitters weigh on sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling 
weakened on Wednesday, as traders sought to cover their dollar
positions ahead of an election that has spurred political
uncertainty. 
    At 1155 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,430/3,440, weaker than Monday's close of 3,410/3,420. Markets
were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. 
    "There are jitters in the market about what might happen
after the election so some banks were covering short positions,"
said David Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust Bank Uganda. 
    Ugandans are due to go to the polls on Thursday to pick
their next president. Incumbent Yoweri Museveni, in power for 30
years, is widely expected to trounce his rivals. 
    
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

