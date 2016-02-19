FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan shilling flat as election uncertainity subdues economic activity
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling flat as election uncertainity subdues economic activity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was
stable on Friday on the back of  subdued economic activity as a
lot of businesses in the capital remained closed amid fears of
post-election chaos.
    At 1041 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,420/3,430, unchanged from Wednesday's close. 
    The markets were closed on Thursday as the country held a
presidential election in which president Yoweri Museveni is
seeking to extend his 30-year grip on power.
    "Most businesses are still closed because of the uncertainty
surrounding the election so demand is virtually dead both from
banks and our corporate clients," said a trader from a leading
commercial bank. 
    
   UGX Spot Rate................... 
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... 
   Calculated Cross Rates.......... 
   Deposits..................... 
   Deposits & Forwards............. 
   Uganda Equities Guide....... 
   Uganda All Share Index........ 
   Shilling background ..... 
   Ugandan Debt Guide............ 
   All Uganda Bonds............. 
   Uganda T-Bills.............. 
   Uganda Benchmark............. 
   Central Bank ................ 
   Ugandan Contributor Index.... 
   Uganda Coffee Prices....... 

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.