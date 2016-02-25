FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling strengthens, helped by debt sale
February 25, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan shilling strengthens, helped by debt sale

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling posted strong gains on Thursday, helped by inflows from offshore investors participating in a Treasury bond auction and subdued demand for the greenback.

At 0848 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,365/3,375, stronger than Tuesday’s close of 3,410/3,420. Markets were closed on Wednesday, which was a national holiday in Uganda.

“The flows from offshore investors, I think, helped a lot in (strengthening) the shilling,” said David Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust Bank. Another trader from a leading commercial bank said demand for the greenback from importers was subdued.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) held a debt auction on Thursday. A total of 190 billion shillings ($56.38 million) worth of 3-, and 5-year bonds were up for sale.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 3,370.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan)

