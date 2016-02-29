Ugandan shilling posts gains on tight liquidity

KAMPALA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling posted gains on Monday, helped by tight local currency liquidity in the interbank market and tepid demand from corporate firms.

At 1133 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,340/3,350, stronger than Friday’s close of 3,350/3,360.

“It’s a combination of tight liquidity in the interbank and a lack of demand from corporates that has helped,” said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.

Abbas said some commercial banks were cutting back on their hard currency holdings to cope with the scarcity of shillings.

