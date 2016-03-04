FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling weakens on the back of a surge in liquidity
March 4, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Ugandan shilling weakens on the back of a surge in liquidity

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, March 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday, undermined by an excess of local currency liquidity.

At 0918 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,380/3,390, weaker than Thursday’s close of 3,360/3,370.

Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank said the market was awash in local currency liquidity and that commercial banks were taking advantage of cheap funds “to build dollar positions in anticipation of demand by corporates.”

Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said the shilling would gain some support from improved offshore investor flows on the back of “a return of risk appetite for frontier markets assets.” UGX Spot Rate.....

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
