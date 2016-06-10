FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling steady, excess liquidity mop up helps
June 10, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Ugandan shilling steady, excess liquidity mop up helps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, June 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday, helped by a mop up of excess local currency liquidity worth 80 billion shillings ($23.97 million) by the central bank and tepid appetite for dollars from importers.

At market close at 0100 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,340/3,350, unchanged from Wednesday’s close. Markets were closed on Thursday as it was a national holiday in Uganda.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 3,337.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair)

