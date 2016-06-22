FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan shilling weakens due to higher dollar demand
June 22, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Ugandan shilling weakens due to higher dollar demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, June 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday as commercial banks bought dollars to cover their positions ahead of a potential British vote to exit the European Union.

At 0837 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,365/3,375, slightly down from Tuesday's close of 3,360/3,370. Britons vote in a referendum on the country's membership in the EU on Thursday.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
