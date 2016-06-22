Ugandan shilling weakens due to higher dollar demand

KAMPALA, June 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday as commercial banks bought dollars to cover their positions ahead of a potential British vote to exit the European Union.

At 0837 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,365/3,375, slightly down from Tuesday's close of 3,360/3,370. Britons vote in a referendum on the country's membership in the EU on Thursday.

