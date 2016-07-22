FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ugandan shilling steady; South Sudan unrest hurts dollar demand
#Financials
July 22, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Ugandan shilling steady; South Sudan unrest hurts dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, July 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was
steady on Friday, helped by sluggish demand for dollars from
businesses which have cut down raw material imports amid slow
sales to neighbouring South Sudan.
    At 1006 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,365/3,375, unchanged from Thursday's close. South Sudan is
grappling with renewed violence which has disrupted commerce on
a major highway linking it to Uganda. 
    
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
