a year ago
Uganda shilling eases slightly after central bank rate cut
#Financials
August 8, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

Uganda shilling eases slightly after central bank rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling 
weakened slightly on Monday after the central bank slashed its
benchmark policy rate by 100 basis points to 14 percent as
traders sought to beef up their dollar positions. 
    At 1200 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,372/3,382, weaker than Friday's close of 3,365/3,375.
    
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
