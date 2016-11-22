Ugandan shilling stable, banks dollar demand could trigger pressure

KAMPALA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was broadly stable on Tuesday but steady appetite for dollars from commercial banks was expected to put pressure on the currency.

At 1140 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,605/3,615, little-changed from Monday's close of 3,603/3,613.

