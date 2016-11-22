FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Ugandan shilling stable, banks dollar demand could trigger pressure
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

Ugandan shilling stable, banks dollar demand could trigger pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was broadly stable on Tuesday but steady appetite for dollars from commercial banks was expected to put pressure on the currency.

At 1140 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,605/3,615, little-changed from Monday's close of 3,603/3,613.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair

