6 months ago
Ugandan shilling stable; no immediate effect from cenbank rate cut
February 15, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 6 months ago

Ugandan shilling stable; no immediate effect from cenbank rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KAMPALA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling       
remained unchanged on Wednesday as players said pressure on the
local currency from central bank cutting its lending rate was
likely to be modest and not immediate. 
     At 1223 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,580/3,590, the same as Tuesday's close. Bank of Uganda cut its
key rate on Wednesday by 50 basis points to 11.5
percent.            
   
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement
Uwiringiyimana)

