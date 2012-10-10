FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uganda's five-year Treasury bond yield declines to 12.2 pct
October 10, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Uganda's five-year Treasury bond yield declines to 12.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - - The weighted average yield on
Uganda's five bonds fell at an oversubscribed auction worth a
100 billion shillings ($38.83 million) on Wednesday.
    Bank of Uganda said the yield on the five-year security fell
to 12.2 percent, down from 13.9 percent the bond fetched at its
last auction on August 15. 
    Following are the results: 
    FIVE-YEAR, FIXED-RATE BOND
    COUPON RATE: 10.75 percent 
    TENDERED BIDS: 149.89 billion shillings  
    ACCEPTED BIDS: 100.00 billion shillings  
    YIELD TO MATURITY: 12.1565 percent 
    BID TO COVER RATIO: 1.499  
    REDEMPTION DATE: October 5, 2017.
   ($1 = 2575.0000 Ugandan shillings)

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

