#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Yields on Uganda's 2-year and 15-year bonds rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Yields on Uganda's new two-year
and re-opened 15-year Treasury bonds rose at Wednesday's auction
in which a total of 180 billion shillings ($62.61 million) worth
of debt was on offer.
    The weighted average yield on the 2-year bond rose to 16.684
percent from 16.175 percent at their last sale on Jan. 28.
    The 15-year bond rates rose to 17.407 percent from 15.946
percent when the notes were last sold on December 3.
    The rise on the two tenors mirrors a recent trend which
analysts say is driven by investor worries about a possible
surge in government spending ahead of a general election due
early next year.
    Following are the results of the auction:

 TWO-YEAR, FIXED COUPON BOND
 COUPON RATE:          16.750 percent
 TENDERED BIDS:        127.59 billion shillings
 OFFERED               80.00 billion shillings
 ACCEPTED BIDS:        80.00 billion shillings
 YIELD TO MATURITY:    16.684 percent
 BID TO COVER RATIO:   1.595 percent
 REDEMPTION DATE:      February 23, 2017.

 FIFTEEN-YEAR, FIXED COUPON BOND
COUPON RATE            14.250 Percent
OFFERED                100.00 billion shillings
TENDERED BIDS:         248.28 billion shillings
ACCEPTED BIDS          110.00 billion shillings
YIELD TO MATURITY:     17.407 percent
BID TO COVER RATIO     2.483
REDEMPTION DATE        August 23, 2029.

($1 = 2,875.0000 Ugandan shillings)

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

