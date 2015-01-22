FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Yields on Uganda's Treasury bills rise across all tenors
January 22, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Yields on Uganda's Treasury bills rise across all tenors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Yields on Ugandan Treasury bills
rose across all tenors at an auction worth 165 billion shillings
($56.90 million), the central bank said in a statement seen by
Reuters on Thursday. 
    The rate on the benchmark 91-day bill rose to 11.899 percent
from 11.113 at the previous sale on Jan 7.
    Below are the results of the auction:
    
                         91-DAY         182-DAY       364-DAY
EFFECTIVE YIELD
This Auction             11.899          14.118         14.955
Last Auction             11.113          13.750         14.203

OFFERED 
(bln shillings)
This Auction             10.00           20.00         135.00
Last Auction             10.00           20.00         135.00

TENDERED BIDS 
(bln shillings)
This Auction              4.79           25.56         111.46
Last Auction             17.40           32.29         212.67
    
ACCEPTED BIDS 
(bln shillings)
This Auction              3.79          20.00          78.46
Last Auction              10.00         14.48          140.77

BID TO COVER RATIO
This Auction              0.479         1.278          0.826
Last Auction              1.740         1.614          1.575

   ($1 = 2,900.0000 Ugandan shillings)

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
