Ugandan power firm Umeme prices IPO at 275 shillings per share

NAIROBI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Uganda’s sole power distributor, Umeme, has priced its 622.38 million shares to be sold through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) at 275 shillings ($0.11) per share, a source close to the deal said on Friday.

The firm, which is 100 percent owned by pan-emerging markets private equity firm Actis, is offering a 38.3 percent of its issued share capital to raise funds to reduce its interest-bearing debt, it said in a statement.