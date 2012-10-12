FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan power firm Umeme prices IPO at 275 shillings per share
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Ugandan power firm Umeme prices IPO at 275 shillings per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Uganda’s sole power distributor, Umeme, has priced its 622.38 million shares to be sold through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) at 275 shillings ($0.11) per share, a source close to the deal said on Friday.

The firm, which is 100 percent owned by pan-emerging markets private equity firm Actis, is offering a 38.3 percent of its issued share capital to raise funds to reduce its interest-bearing debt, it said in a statement.

$1 = 2605.0000 Ugandan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

