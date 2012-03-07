MOVES-United Gulf Bank appoints Soukarieh as acting CEO

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s United Gulf Bank , majority owned by Kuwait Projects Company (Kipco) , said on Wednesday it has appointed Rabih Soukarieh as acting chief executive officer.

Soukarieh will replace Mohammad Haroon, who will remain as a consultant for the bank, UGB said in a statement on the Kuwait bourse.

The new acting CEO recently held the position of assistant general manager, head of asset management and investment banking, according to the bank’s website. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)