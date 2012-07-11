FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UGI Energy to supply LNG to fuel drilling rigs
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-UGI Energy to supply LNG to fuel drilling rigs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - UGI Energy Services Inc, a unit of UGI Corp, said it will provide cheaper and clean-burning liquefied natural gas (LNG) to oil and gas companies to power drilling rigs in the Marcellus shale formation in eastern United Sates.

UGI Energy said it has partnered with natural gas producer EQT Corp, which recently launched a program to convert some of its rigs to LNG from diesel.

Natural gas prices have fallen to levels of $2 per million British thermal units from about $10 in 2008, as surging output from shale fields has flooded the market. U.S. diesel prices have changed little over the last one year.

Oil and natural gas companies such as Apache Corp and Canada’s Encana Corp are also increasingly opting for LNG to power their rigs.

