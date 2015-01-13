Ryanair says expects new IAG bid for Aer Lingus this week

Ground crew are seen parking an Aer Lingus Airbus A320 away from the passenger terminals at Dublin Airport, in the Republic of Ireland in this June 2, 2002 file photograph. REUTERS/Paul McErlane/Files

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Aer Lingus’s AERL.I largest shareholder Ryanair (RYA.I) on Tuesday said it expects International Airlines Group (ICAG.L) to make a new bid for the former Irish flag carrier within days.

Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs told journalists in Dublin that it expects a bid this week, adding that Ryanair has no particular concerns about British Airways owner IAG taking over Aer Lingus.

Jacobs said that Ryanair has not been approached directly by IAG about its 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus.