a year ago
Death toll from Afghan defence ministry attack revised up to 35
#World News
September 6, 2016 / 7:39 AM / a year ago

Death toll from Afghan defence ministry attack revised up to 35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The toll from Monday's twin suicide attacks on the Defence Ministry in Kabul was revised up to 35 dead, including a general and four other officers and 103 wounded, ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanesh said.

The attack hit a busy part of the city close to a market and transport links on Monday afternoon. An initial explosion was followed minutes later by a second explosion that caught many soldiers and civilians who rushed to help victims.

The twin attack was followed only hours later by a car bomb in the Share Naw area of the city and an hours-long standoff with gunmen who barricaded themselves into a building following the blast. Afghan forces eventually killed all three gunmen involved in the second attack, officials said.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Robert Birsel

