Afghanistan's Ghani and Abdullah arrive for news conference with Kerry
July 12, 2014 / 6:13 PM / 3 years ago

Afghanistan's Ghani and Abdullah arrive for news conference with Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry meets Afghanistan's presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani (L) at the U.S. embassy in Kabul July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

KABUL (Reuters) - Rival Afghan presidential candidates Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah arrived at a U.N. compound in Kabul on Saturday for a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

The long-awaited news conference follows two days of negotiations between the feuding candidates and Kerry over how to resolve a deadlock over a presidential election to pick a successor to incumbent Hamid Karzai.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Kevin Liffey

