Afghanistan's Ghani and Abdullah arrive for news conference with Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry meets Afghanistan's presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani (L) at the U.S. embassy in Kabul July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

KABUL (Reuters) - Rival Afghan presidential candidates Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah arrived at a U.N. compound in Kabul on Saturday for a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

The long-awaited news conference follows two days of negotiations between the feuding candidates and Kerry over how to resolve a deadlock over a presidential election to pick a successor to incumbent Hamid Karzai.