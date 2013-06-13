FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Hedge fund lobby group CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of hedge fund lobby the Alternative Investment Management Association, Andrew Baker, will step down at the end of 2013, AIMA said on Wednesday.

Baker, who has been in the job since the start of 2009, will remain until his successor - who AIMA is in the process of identifying - has begun work.

Baker said in a statement he was “looking forward to future challenges” but did not specify what he planned to do next.

London-based AIMA, representing the interests of more than 1,300 corporate members, has spent recent years lobbying European policymakers to temper parts of an incoming Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, involving curbs on hedge fund pay and borrowing money to fund investments.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
