FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air travel demand may bounce back in 2013
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
March 5, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Air travel demand may bounce back in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Airbus A380 flies through cloud during a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

GENEVA (Reuters) - Global air travel demand rose 3.7 percent in January from a year earlier and may pick up pace in 2013, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

“Passenger travel is growing in line with business confidence levels. Recent months have seen some positive economic signs emerge in both the U.S. and China, and the euro zone crisis seems to have stabilised,” said IATA Chief Executive Tony Tyler.

Challenges for the sector include high fuel costs and uncertain demand as the world’s top economy the United States prepares to make across-the-board U.S. government budget cuts, he added.

“But even with those headwinds - real and potential - we still see underlying support for continued and potentially even strengthened growth,” Tyler said.

Passenger traffic grew more rapidly than available capacity, which rose by 2.7 percent in January on international routes, meaning planes flew with fewer empty seats.

Air freight demand, also seen as a short-term leading indicator of economic growth, also grew strongly in the same month, driven by growth in Asia and the Middle East, IATA said on Monday.

IATA’s members include major airlines such as Air France KLM (AIRF.PA), British Airways (ICAG.L), Delta (DAL.N) and Air China (601111.SS). (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.