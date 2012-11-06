FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin goes to court over Berlin airport delay
November 6, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Air Berlin goes to court over Berlin airport delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker walks outside the main terminal of the Berlin-Brandenburg international airport (BER) outside Berlin, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Air Berlin has asked a German court to rule on the amount of compensation it should get due to delays in opening of Berlin airport, the company said on Tuesday.

Germany’s second largest airline said it had sustained “considerable damages” as a result of the delays, with estimated additional costs and other losses to date already running into “the tens of millions” of euros.

It said it had to add more than 230 flights per week to its Berlin schedule in summer this year but all these flights must now fly through the existing Berlin-Tegel airport, creating additional costs for the airline.

The new Berlin Brandenburg airport was originally due to open in June this year but has now been postponed to October next year. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)

