Aircrafts operated by German Air Berlin are lined up at Tegel airport in Berlin March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Air Berlin, Germany’s second largest airline, said passenger numbers fell 4.1 percent in February as it continued to cut back on seat numbers.

Passengers for the month totalled 2.04 million, with capacity dropping 9.4 percent, it said in a statement on Tuesday.