Wildcat strikes disrupt Air Canada flights

TORONTO (Reuters) - Dozens of Air Canada flights were delayed or canceled on Friday after ground workers at airports in Toronto and Montreal staged wildcat strikes, and the government warned that police may have to be called in to deal with what it called an illegal work stoppage.

In a brief statement on its website, Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, said an “illegal work action” by ground staff led to disruptions at both Toronto’s Pearson International and Montreal’s Trudeau International airports.

The strike began in Toronto late Thursday night and spread to Montreal early on Friday morning, according to local media reports.

Pearson’s website said on Friday morning that 63 of the 689 flights scheduled for departure at the airport had been canceled.

A spokesman for the union representing the ground workers, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, could not be reached for comment immediately.

The Toronto Star reported that the strike began after three ground workers were suspended by the airline for clapping derisively at federal Labour Minister Lisa Raitt as she came through Pearson Thursday evening.

Air Canada ACb.TO has been locked in disputes with unions representing its pilots and ground workers.

Earlier this month Raitt pushed through legislation that sent the two disputes to binding arbitration, preventing both a threatened strike by the machinists union and lockout of pilots by the airline.

In addition, Raitt took the extra step of asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to decide whether Air Canada is a service essential for Canadians’ health and safety. That essentially blocks either a strike or lockout until the board issues a ruling, and that is expected to take months.

On Friday morning, Raitt issued a statement saying law enforcement agencies may have to be called in to deal with the wildcat strikes.

“The government of Canada is opposed to this illegal strike action that is disrupting travel for Canadians,” said Raitt in a statement.

If the union’s job action was later ruled by the Canada Industrial Relations Board to be an illegal strike, she warned, employees could face fines up to C$1,000 a day, and the union up to C$100,000 a day.