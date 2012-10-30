FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France seeks Airbus compensation for A380 glitches
October 30, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

Air France seeks Airbus compensation for A380 glitches

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the media photograph an Air France Airbus 380 after its maiden arrival at Dulles International Airport in Virginia June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM is seeking compensation from Airbus for service disruptions caused by technical glitches affecting its fleet of A380 superjumbo aircraft, French daily Les Echos reported.

The carrier wants compensation for the loss of revenue from grounding its fleet as well as inspecting and repairing wing cracks, which have led to delays and flight cancellations, Les Echos said on its website without citing sources.

European air safety regulators this year ordered checks for A380 wing cracks in the entire superjumbo fleet after engineers found cracks in almost all planes inspected.

The plan to inspect and repair Air France’s superjumbo fleet would be equivalent to idling one of the jets for a year and a loss of revenue of between 30 and 50 million euros, according to the newspaper.

Emirates Airline, the world’s largest operator of A380 jets, has said it plants to seek compensation from the planemaker.

Air France-KLM and Airbus declined to comment.

The airline is separately continuing to discuss the details of its order for 25 long-haul A350 aircraft, announced in September 2011, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

