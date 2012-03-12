FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AirAsia X to stop NZ flights, cites fuel costs
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
March 12, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 6 years ago

AirAsia X to stop NZ flights, cites fuel costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AirAsia staff greet passengers arriving from Kota Kinabalu to the Low Cost Carrier Terminal in Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - AirAsia X will suspend flights to and from New Zealand at the end of May as high jet fuel prices have made the service unprofitable, the long-haul affiliate of Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Bhd said on Monday.

AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) is Asia’s largest budget carrier.

“The Christchurch route has been impacted by the spiralling cost of jet fuel,” AirAsia X chief executive Azran Osman-Rani said in a statement. “Since the launch of the route, jet fuel prices have increased in excess of 30 percent, and are currently still at very high levels.”

Airlines have been struggling to pass on the higher cost of fuel to customers as demand for business and leisure travel dwindles amid a slowing global economy.

In December, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) cut its forecast for airline industry profits by a quarter to $3.5 billion for 2012 and warned the industry could plunge to an $8.3 billion loss if Europe’s debt problems trigger another banking crisis.

AirAsia X has stopped flying between Kuala Lumpur and Mumbai and plans to discontinue services to London, Paris and New Delhi as part of a plan to focus on nearer destinations in Australia and East Asia.

Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.